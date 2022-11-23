Naga Chaitanya Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Telugu Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAGA CHAITANYA: South star Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 36th birthday on November 23. He is known for predominantly working in the Telugu film industry. Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut in 2009 with Josh. However, his breakthrough film was Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave, which was released in 2010. The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marked his Bollywood debut. The actor played the role of an army soldier in the film.

Over the years, Naga Chaitanya has appeared in several successful films, including 100% Love (2011), Tadakha (2013), and Manam (2014), along with a few that performed mediocre at the box office. He is known for his notable performances in movies such as Premam (2016), Majili (2019), Venky Mama (2019), Love Story (2021), and Bangarraju (2022).

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, let us have a look at his recent and upcoming movies:

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Indian adaptation of an American classic movie Forrest Gump (1994). The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The movie features Aamir Khan as the titular character alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It was released in theaters on August 11.

In this film, Naga Chaitanya played the role of an army officer and a good friend of Laal.

Thank You (2022)

Thank You is a Telugu language romantic film directed by Vikram Kumar from a story written by B. V. S. Ravi. It is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy. The film was released theatrically on July 22.

Bangarraju (2022)

Bangarraju is a Telugu-language supernatural action film directed by Kalyan Krishna and produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios. The movie is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana, starring Naga Chaitanya alongside his father Nagarjuna. Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty also feature in the film.

Upcoming Projects

Dootha (2022)

Naga Chaitanya will make his OTT debut with Vikram Kumar’s web series Dootha which will premiere on Prime Video. The series is written by Vikram Kumar, Dondapati Venkatesh, Poorna Prajna, Sripal Reddy, Naveen George Thomas. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in pivotal roles.

Unnamed Tamil-Telugu film

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in director Venkat Prabhu’s Tamil-Telugu action thriller film. The bi-lingual film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar. This film stars Arvind Swamy, Sarath Kumar, and Premgi in important roles.

According to sources, Naga Chaitanya will play a low-ranking police officer in the film.

