Amid Naga Chaitanya Dating Rumours, Sobhita Steps Out For Jugjugg Jeeyo Screening; See Her Sexy Outfit

Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been making the headlines since a report claimed that she and Naga Chaitanya are dating. While Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to the rumours, Sobhita is yet to address the claims. As we wait for her to open up about the report, the actress is all set to step out for the special screening of Jugjugg Jeeyo.

The Major actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures to reveal that she’s picked a gorgeous outfit for the night. In the pictures, Sobhita was seen wearing a nude bodysuit top with a pair of black pants. She styled it up with stylish footwear and accessories. Her makeup is on point with bold heavy kohl eyes.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “For the screening of Jug Jugg Jeeyo lessgooo." Jugjugg Jeeyo is set to release this Friday, June 24.

According to a Pinkvilla source, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source said.

“Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her ‘close buddies'", the source added. The news of Chaitanya’s new girlfriend comes eight months after he and Samantha announced that they’re separating.

Talking about her upcoming films, Sobhita will be seen in the sequel of ‘Made in Heaven’, Monkey Man, Maniratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and many more unannounced.

