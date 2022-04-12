Naga Chaitanya Fined By Hyderabad Traffic Police For Black Films on His Car

The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday imposed a fine of Rs. 700 on Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya for violating the tinted glass rule. When the traffic cops waved down Naga Chaitanya’s car at the Jubilee Hills checkpoint, they were in the middle of conducting a check on cars with black films. The actor was in the car when the cops pulled it over.

The police later booked a case and imposed a fine of Rs. 700 for violation of the rule and then removed the black film from the windscreens of his car. Naga Chaitanya was later allowed to leave, said the traffic police.

The Hyderabad police are conducting a special drive against vehicles having black films, fake stickers, and MLA stickers. The police had warned of action against those violating the rule.

Earlier, actors Allu Arjun and Kalyan Ram were also fined for having a tinted glass with black film. Allu Arjun was fined Rs 700 for the tint on his black Range Rover.

The MV Act makes it illegal to have tinted windows on a vehicle in India. The rule was enacted to decrease the number of crimes committed within a car.

Even after the ban, celebrities are known to use tinting on their high-end cars. Given the weather, it also aids in protecting the cabin from the greenhouse effect, which can cause the automobile to overheat. As a result, the Hyderabad Police Department has begun removing black tint off cars or issuing challans for the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitnya was last seen in Bangarraju, which was released on 14 January 2022. The film also starred Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, and Krithi Shetty.

Naga Chaitanya will be making his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated to be released on 11 August 2022.

Vikram Kumar’s Telugu-language romantic comedy will also feature Naga in the lead role alongside Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor.

