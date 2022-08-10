Naga Chaitanya Joins Aamir Khan, Meets Kareena Kapoor At Mumbai Screening of Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha finally releases on Thursday. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead while Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh play pivotal roles in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai which was attended by Saif Ali Khan and Kiran Rao.

For the screening, Kareena Kapoor opted for a simple but beautiful white salwar-kameez while Saif Ali Khan was seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of black pants. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was seen wearing a white tee underneath an unbuttoned pink shirt and a pair of denim. The premiere doubled up as a sweet mini-reunion for Dil Chahta Hai actors Saif and Aamir.

Also attending the screening was Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film, was seen wearing a white tee with a black jacket and a pair of blue denim. The actor posed with Aamir and Kareena.

Chay, as he’s fondly referred to, had revealed during the promotions that he had not got a chance to meet Kareena for they did not have many scenes together. However, it seems that the Mumbai screening finally gives them a chance to meet.

Speaking with PTI, Kareena revealed that she auditioned for the role in Laal Singh Chaddha and Saif encourage as well. “(Aamir) wanted to see if I could do this part and it was totally fine. And Saif said you should do it because it is cool that he is asking you to take the test. I was like, at the most what will happen, he might tell me I don’t suit the part. Nobody has ever told me to screen test but I was very open to it. At the age of 40, I did it and it is quite cool. It is quite normal. Big stars do it in Hollywood," she said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

