Naga Chaitanya on Dating Rumours, Divorce from Samantha: 'It Disturbs Me When My Personal Life...'

Naga Chaitanya’s personal life has been in the spotlight since late last year. The actor made headlines for his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and this year, he has been rumoured to be dating Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala. Owing to the developments in his personal life, Chay feels that his professional life is not getting enough attention.

Since the split from Samantha, Chaitanya has appeared in two releases — Bangarraju and Thank You — and is now gearing for his third release of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Despite the busy slate, Chaitanya makes headlines more for his personal life.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Chay confessed it disturbs him that the spotlight is more on his personal life than his professional life. “It disturbs me when my personal life is the headline rather than my professional life because we work so hard to showcase our talent. Unfortunately, some sections of the media are only interested in your personal space. I have always been the first to tell the media or [fans] about my personal life, if it’s crucial enough to be informed. Whatever they write [after that] is speculation. I don’t feel the need to respond to that," he said.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha last week, Chaitanya acknowledged that there is more noise about his personal life than his work but he hopes that the focus shifts to his work soon. “It’s my duty and responsibility as an actor to keep working hard. Eventually, my hard work will shine and take over. I want to stay positive about it. From August 11, things might work really well for me and I’m hoping people accept me and they’ll start talking about my work too," Chaitanya said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on August 11. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead and also features Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

