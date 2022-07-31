Naga Chaitanya On His Divorce: 'Samantha Moved On, I Don’t Want to Talk About It More'

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021, leaving their fans in absolute shock. While Samantha confirmed that they are headed for a divorce and hinted that things did not end on amicable terms, Chay has so far tried to keep the divorce away from the spotlight. The actor recently opened up about the reason behind his silence about the split and the actor said that both of them have already moved on and he doesn’t want to talk about the separation anymore.

Speaking with ETimes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

“My friends, family and the people who matter, they all know. And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully," he added.

Samantha had already sparked speculations about their split by dropping his family’s name last year. The actress and Chaitanya then announced their separation with a joint statement later in the year. Following the split, Samantha was subjected to massive trolling, with several speculations trying to narrow down the reason behind the split.

However, the Family Man 2 star clarified slammed trolls for their comments. Earlier this month, she appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and spoke about life after divorce. She confessed life has been tough since she decided to split but she is in a better space now.

