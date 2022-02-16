Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati to Team up For Remake of This Superhit Film

Several multi-starrer films are being made these days, and the latest buzz is that Naga Chaitanya will co-star with Rana Daggubati in an upcoming project. This film is a remake of the superhit Tamil film Maanaadu. According to rumours, Suresh Productions has secured the rights to remake this film. The original film featured Silambarasan, alias Simbu, and SJ Suryah.

While Naga Chaitanya might be seen in the role of Simbu, Rana Daggubati will be seen playing Suryah’s role. Going by the buzz in the industry, a well-known director will helm the film. An official announcement about this project is likely soon. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has recently enjoyed the success of his film Bangarraju.

He has some more exciting projects for the audience. He is also said to be working on a web series. It’ll be a crime thriller for Amazon Prime Video. Naga Chaitanya is supposed to have a special part in it. The formal announcement of the series’ name and premiere date is expected soon.

At the beginning of this year, Rana Daggubati’s long-awaited 1945 finally hit theatres, despite a series of issues and roadblocks. In 1945, Rana was seen playing the role of a soldier in Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA). Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film’s music, and Sathya handled the cinematography. Regina Cassandra plays the leading lady in the film, which also stars Sathyaraj, Nasser, and RJ Balaji.

In an upcoming web series about time travel, actor Naga Chaitanya will play a brave and inquisitive journalist. He is said to have been diligently preparing for the job, a makeover he had never attempted before. Audiences have seen him as a lover boy, a college student, and, most recently, a wild rural teenager in his recent film Bangarrau.

