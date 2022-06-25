Naga Chaitanya, Rashi Khanna-Starrer Thank You Gets a New Release Date

The makers of the much-awaited Naga Chaitanya and Rashi Khanna-starrer Thank you have postponed the release to a later date. The Vikram K Kumar directorial was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 8. Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote: “#ThankYouTheMovie is now hitting the screens on July 22nd! It will be worth the wait…We promise! #ThankYou for understanding."

To announce the new release date of the film, the makers shared a new poster of Naga Chaitanya from the film, which will now come to cinemas on July 22. However, the makers have not cited a reason for the film’s postponement but promised that the upcoming film will be worth the wait.

The news came as a surprise to many as the pre-release promotional activities are already underway. As part of it, the team has already released two songs from the romantic drama. The Maaro Maaro track, crooned by Deepu and Prudhvi Chandra, has rap by MaaHaa. Viswa and Kittu Visapragada have penned the lyrics.

The second track, Ento Enteynto, was composed by S Thaman. The melodious number is picturised on Naga Chaitanya and Malavika Nair.

With Naga Chaitanya playing the male lead, Thank you features three actresses in the female lead role — Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Rashi Khanna. Additionally, it also has Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Thankyou marks the third collaboration between the actor-director duo after Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is currently underway.

Written by BVS Ravi, the camera has been handled by P.C. Sreeram. Dil Raju and Shirish have bankrolled this project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

