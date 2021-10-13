Naga Chaitanya Returns to Social Media After Announcing Separation from Samantha Akkineni; See Post

After a brief hiatus, Naga Chaitanya is back on social media. The actor shared a post on Twitter a little over a week after he and his estranged wife Samantha Akkineni issued a joint statement about their separation. The actor, on Monday, took to his Twitter account to extend his support to the upcoming Telugu film Anubhavinchu Raja.

The film dropped its title song and Naga Chaitanya shared the YouTube link to the track on his account. The actor also sent his best wishes to the team. “Here’s the fun-filled massive mass title track of #AnubhavinchuRaja Good luck to the entire team !" he tweeted. Directed by Sreenu Gavireddy, Anubhavinchu Raja stars Raj Tarun. The film’s teaser was previously launched by Ram Charan.

Naga Chaitanya Buys New House While Samantha Akkineni Continues to Stay at Their Old Mansion

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Chaitanya has bought himself a swanky new apartment where he will be moving into soon, while Samantha will continue to use their old house.

As per a report in MIRCHI9, Chaitanya has purchased the new home in a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad. Reports further suggest that Chaitanya’s new house is in the Jubilee Hills area and is currently being renovated. Once the renovation work is done then only Chaitanya will be moving in there. On the other hand, Samantha will reportedly keep the Gachibowli mansion to herself.

A few days back, Naga Chaitanya had made his first-ever public appearance after announcing separation from Samantha Akkineni. The actor joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

