Naga Chaitanya Reveals This Bollywood Actress Is His Favourite Celebrity Crush, Can You Guess?

Naga Chaitanya stepped into Bollywood with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do well at the box office. Now that the Love Story actor has made his debut in the industry, he has a list of stars he intends to work with in the future. Celebs like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra are the names that he intends to work with, however, the actor has recently revealed his first celebrity crush was Sushmita Sen.

During his recent chat with Pinkilla, Naga Chaitanya shared his wish list of co-stars. He said, “There are many. Many actresses. First is Alia Bhatt. I love her performances. Always looked up to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ma’am… There are too many, the list is long. Katrina Kaif, I found her really beautiful."

He then went on to confess his first celebrity crush and added, “My first celebrity crush is probably Sushmita Sen." He further revealed that he had shared this with the Main Hoon Na actress when he met her.

Talking about Chay’s debut in Bollywood, Naga Chaitanya played soldier Balaraju in Laal Sigh Chaddha. The actor’s short but meaty role in the film was much appreciated. Sadly, the film tanked at the box office.

On the personal front, Naga Chaitanya has parted ways with Samantha. The duo was married for a period of four years. Work-wise, Chay’s last two releases, Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha were box office disasters.

Speaking of Chaitanya’s crush, Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe announced her split with Rohman Shawl last year. Though the two continue to be amicable, Sushmita is now dating Indian businessman Lalit Modi. On July 14, their relationship was made Insta official.

Sharing a couple of romantic pictures, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)." In fact, Lalit also changed his Instagram profile picture and put up one with his ladylove."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in an untitled Venkat Prabhu film.

