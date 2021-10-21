Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' Works Wonders for AMB Cinemas, Mints Rs 1 Cr

With Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, Shekhar Kammula’s directorial “Love Story" was released in the theatres on September 24 this year. The movie has been received well by the audience. The movie has hit break-even and is now collecting profits. Besides, “Love Story" has also created a record of grossing Rs 1 crore post-pandemic at the AMB cinemas. AMB cinema shared a post regarding the same on social media. The AMB cinemas tweeted that the film had collected a gross of Rs 1 crore through an average of 251 shows with an audience of 48,233.

Advertisement

The post said that “Love Story" has created a huge success story in itself. They also congratulated the team for their hard work and success. According to the netizens, “Love Story" has brought glory to AMB cinemas that struggled during the pandemic. The joint owners of AMB multiplex are producer Suneil Narang and superstar Mahesh Babu. AMB cinemas, along with Prasad’s Multiplexes, is considered as the barometer for the multiplexes business. After the second wave of Covid-19, AMB cinemas saw a huge footfall and the credit goes to “Love Story".

Not just that, the film has attracted a good number of people to the theatres wherever it’s been released. This also hints at the good old days of the theatres coming back. Once the pandemic comes under control completely, the audiences would love to be back in theatres and watch their favourite stars on the big screen.

It is almost going to be a month since the release of ‘Love Story’ and the film continues to spread its magic. The movie has also got a date for its release on the OTT platform. It will be available on Aha from October 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.