Naga Chaitanya Says He Is 'Bored' of Talking About Separation From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Both, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are often asked about their separation. However, in a recent interview, the former mentioned that he is now ‘bored’ of talking about his personal life and divorce with Samantha. He told Pinkvilla that he has already said what he had to and added that there’s nothing beyond that.

“We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That’s about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it. I have been through three releases and I’m still attached to it," the Thank You actor said.

Naga Chaitanya also shared that has learned to balance his personal and professional life. “I mean we have to basically draw a very clear line between personal and professional life. And not let both sorts of overlap. I think as long as you can find that sanity and do that, you will be fine. News replaces news and that’s what I always say," he added.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they issued a joint statement and sought privacy from everyone. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film that also stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead will hit theatres on August 11.

