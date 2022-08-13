Naga Chaitanya Says He Was Once Caught Making Out at the Back Seat of a Car: It’s a Story to Tell

Naga Chaitanya is currently basking in the success of his recent film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starter marks the actor’s Bollywood debut. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the time when he was just starting out and also shared some hilarious details about his intimate life. Talking to Mashable India, the actor revealed that he was once caught by the police while making out.

When the interviewer shared that he was once caught by the police for kissing his partner in a railway station, Chay shared, “That happened to me also. I was in the back seat of a car like in Hyderabad making out." When asked whether the incident was scary, the actor added that it’s a story to tell and he feels cool about it as he knows what he was doing.

Naga Chaitanya also spoke about his relationship status. Last year, he separated from his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu after almost four years of dating. Currently, the actor is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. Talking about his single status, he said, “Female attention has always been there. I am saying it in a nice way. It’s always good to have it, no?

In the same interview, Chay also revealed that he saw people walking out of theatres midway through his debut movie. The actor further mentioned that the incident not only hit him hard but also left him scared. “For my first film Josh, I went to the theatre and of course, it was brilliant when it opened but it didn’t do too well. Towards the end of the film, people started getting up and walking out and that hit me hard. I was like ‘I am here to entertain people and I am not able to do that’. That experience scarred me but it also taught me a lot. After that film, I have never gone back to the theatre to experience that because I just have that memory in my head but I do want to break it one day," he told Mashable India.

