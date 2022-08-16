Naga Chaitanya Says There Are Many Actresses He Wishes To Work With and The 'First Is Alia Bhatt'

Naga Chaitanya has revealed that there are many actresses he wishes to work with. In a recent interview, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was asked about the actresses he wants to work with. To this, he mentioned that there’s not just one name but many. He expressed his desire to work with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

“There are many. Many actresses. First is Alia Bhatt. I love her performances. Always looked upto Priyanka Chopra, Kareena (Kapoor Khan) mam and everyone. There are too many, the list is long. Katrina Kaif, I found her really beautiful," Chai told Pinkvilla.

During the interaction, Naga Chaitanya also revealed that Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was his first celebrity crust. When asked if he has ever met her and told this to her too, Naga Chaitanya said, ‘Yes yes, of course.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya recently made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to create a magic at the box office. The film has so far collected close to Rs 38 crore across the country.

Ahead of the film’s release, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Chaitanya talked about how he is hoping to get his work recognised with Laal Singh Chaddha. “It’s unfortunate but that’s the way times are right now and that’s how some sections of the media are choosing to report. Everyone has their ways, so it’s fine. However, it’s my duty and responsibility as an actor to keep working hard. Eventually, my hard work will shine and take over. I want to stay positive about it. From August 11, things might work really well for me and I’m hoping people accept me and they’ll start talking about my work too," he said.

