Samantha Fans React to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Viral Pic, Say 'Karma Will Hit Hard'

Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala after his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 08:39 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are rumoured to be dating.
Rumour mills are abuzz with speculations that Naga Chaitanya is dating Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha this year, and Samantha announced their separation last year.

Chaitanya has been grabbing the headlines for his alleged affair with Sobhita a lot lately. Amid all the rumours, a photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala posing together has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen twinning in black outfits.

As soon as the picture emerged on the internet, Samantha’s fans began reacting. A fan wrote, “I won’t talk about Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya pic… because there will be DMs… why are you spreading negativity. One thing I would say karma will hit very hard." Another one said, “Where were you when Sam was trolled so badly few months back and his fans said that it’s Samantha and her PR team who spread fake rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita."

Earlier this year, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naga Chaitanya had reacted to his relationship status amidst the dating rumours. During a rapid-fire segment, when Chaitanya, who is the son of veteran Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, was asked about his relationship status, he couldn’t stop smiling and then added that he was just ‘happy’.

Samantha had already sparked speculations about their split by dropping his family’s name last year. The actress and Chaitanya then announced their separation with a joint statement later in the year. Following the split, Samantha was subjected to massive trolling, with several speculations trying to narrow down the reason behind the split.

first published: November 26, 2022, 07:52 IST
last updated: November 26, 2022, 08:39 IST
