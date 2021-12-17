Naga Chaitanya Felt 'Betrayed' After Samantha Akkineni's Sex Scene in Family Man 2, Bold Song in Pushpa?

Since the joint announcement of his separation from Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya has been maintaining a dignified silence on the matter. While Samantha has spoken about her split on several occasions, Chaitanya has chosen to remain quiet publicly.

However, it has now come to light that Naga Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with Samantha’s decision to take on bold roles. As per BollywoodLife sources, it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source added that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha’s sex scene in ‘The Family Man 2’ and felt betrayed.

Samantha and Chaitanya’s separation led to rumours of the former having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

Recently, fans shared a video of Naga Chaitanya in which he can be seen replying to a question during an interview about his choice of roles. “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members," he said in the interview. Fans speculated if Chaitanya decided to end his marriage because of the bold roles that Samantha had been taking up lately.

Of late, Samantha has been grabbing many eyeballs for her bold dance number ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. In the song, Samantha is seen in a never-seen-before avatar and shows off some sexy dance moves as Allu Arjun joins her. The song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan.

