Naga Chaitanya Was Once 'Greatest Thing' About Samantha's Life: 'I Come Back Home to You...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya broke a million hearts on October 2, 2021, when they revealed their decision to part ways. The duo, married for four years, was considered one of the most celebrated couples in the film industry. And why not? While the couple was together, Samantha, who is known for her acting prowess, often treated her fans to mushy posts with Naga, making it hard for the viewers to not love the couple.

Earlier, in one of the wedding anniversary posts, the Jaanu actress had revealed one of the greatest things about tying the knot with Naga. Sharing a beautiful picture of herself with her then-husband on social media, she had penned down a lovely note. “The greatest thing about my life is that I come back home to you every day. Happy anniversary to the part of me I am most proud of," she had written while tagging Naga. After announcing her split with him, Samantha had later deleted the post, which sparked rumours of the duo getting back together.

Samantha and Naga, who got married in 2017, issued a statement on their respective Instagram accounts to announce their separation. The duo revealed that they decided to call it quits after much deliberation and thought. The actors had also requested the media and fans to give them privacy to move on. While informing the fans about their separation, they wrote, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who dated each other before tying the knot, got married according to Hindu and Christian rituals in Goa.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in a special song ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actress will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is slated to release in April 2022.

