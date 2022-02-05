Naga Chaitanya Wraps Shooting Of Thank You, Shares His First Look

Naga Chaitanya has wrapped the shooting of his next film Thank You. The actor announced the completion of the movie through an Instagram post. He has shared two pictures from the sets in which he is seen with director Vikram K Kumar and other crew members. Sharing the pictures, Naga Chaitanya said that he had “so much learning and fun working with these amazing people."

Naga Chaitanya has also shared his first look of Thank You on Instagram. In the picture, he is seen sporting a sophisticated look with spectacles and a heavy beard.

He is currently enjoying the success of his two previous films Love Story and Bangarraju. Now, the star has also finished the shooting of his upcoming film Thank You which is being touted by makers as a slice-of-life drama. Rashi Khanna is the female lead. Thank You film will mark the first collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Rashi Khanna.

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya, Rashi, and other team members of Thank You were shooting in Moscow for the upcoming entertainer. The Telugu film was announced in August 2020 and went on the floor in October 2020.

Director K Kumar has previously helmed some hit movies such as 24, Manam, and Gang Leader. Thank You is slated to be released this summer. The scripthas been penned by BVS Ravi. The film is bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under his Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. S. Thaman is composing the songs.

Naga Chaitanya will also be starring in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

