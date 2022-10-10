Naga Chaitanya's Film Crew Attacked For Drug Sets at Melkote-Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple

The shooting of Naga Chaitanya’s bilingual project, tentatively titled NC22, with Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu started two days ago. The shooting for the film was continuing at a good pace until the unit was attacked.

As per the latest reports, the makers were shooting an important scene at the renowned Melkote- Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple of Karnataka when suddenly the unit faced severe protests from the locals.

The inside reports state that the locals took a strong objection against the filmmakers for hurting their sentiments and disrespecting the shrine by erecting drug and bar sets near the popular Raya Gopura temple. The huge set was demolished saying that it was an insult to Hindus.

The unit was shooting scenes on Naga Chaitanya, Kriti Shetty, and Jeeva. In objection, locals have demanded an unconditional apology from the makers along with stringent action from the authorities.

It is known that the film unit had taken permission from Mandya DC Ashwathi to shoot near the temple premises. However, he was not aware that such scenes will be filmed.

Photos from the sets of bar setups have surfaced on the internet. It remains to be seen how Naga Chaitanya and his film unit will react to this.

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual marks the first direct Tollywood directorial venture of Venkat Prabhu, who is basking in the success of his latest release Maanaadu. The action thriller will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, a frequent collaborator of Venkat Prabhu. Interestingly, Yuvan will be teaming up with his dad, maestro Ilaiyaraaja for the first time in his career with the film.

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Silver Screens and other details including the cast and plotline of the film will be unveiled soon.

