Naga Chaitanya’s Film With Parasuram Has A Special Connection With His Grandfather

Tollywood director Parasuram’s collaboration with Naga Chaitanya was confirmed long ago but the director opted to direct Sarkaru Vaara Paata with Mahesh Babu first and the project got delayed. Now reports suggest that Parasuram has started working on his next with Naga Chaitanya. Although no official confirmation about the project has been made, reports suggest that the movie will be titled Nageswara Rao, named after the actor’s grandfather, a veteran of the Telugu industry. The title of the film has further increased the hype around it. Nageswara Rao will be produced by 14 Reels Plus.

As for Naga Chaitanya, last year Love Story enjoyed success after Covid’s second wave faded. Most recently, he made a film with his father Nagarjuna. The Sankranthi gift was titled Bangarraju, and it performed decently at the box office, and Naga Chaitanya hit a hat-trick with the back-to-back success of Majili, Love Story and Bangarraju. Earlier, Venki Mama was also a success. All combined reveal that Naga Chaitanya has now enjoyed four back-to-back hits.

Naga Chaitanya is working on multiple projects right now. One of them is the movie Thank You that he finished shooting for recently. Rashi Khanna will be seen in the movie opposite Naga Chaitanya along with Avika Gore and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Another is a crime thriller web series directed by Vikram K. Kumar which will be released as an Amazon Prime Original. The series is said to be titled ‘Dhoota’. It has been reported that Dhoota will be 3 seasons long with a total of 24-30 episodes. Overall, Naga Chaitanya’s acting career is only going onwards and upwards with him giving back-to-back hits and signing one project after another.

