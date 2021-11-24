Naga Chaitanya's First Looks from Bangarraju and Thank You Unveiled

On November 23, Naga Chaitanya celebrated his 35th birthday. The actor surprised fans with a double treat as he shared the first look posters of his two highly anticipated films. The first was a teaser of Thank You. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film also stars Raashii Khanna. Naga Chaitanya previously teamed up with Vikram Kumar for Manam.

In the teaser, he looks cheerful and vibrant as he enjoys a fun merry-go-round ride with a rainy backdrop. Dressed in a formal shirt and glasses, Naga Chaitanya is captured in a light-hearted mood as he revels in the moment. While sharing the post on Instagram on Tuesday, he wrote, “Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people . Thank you for all the love and constantly putting light on my journey.”

Read: Samantha Akkineni Faces Wrath Of Naga Chaitanya Fans For Not Wishing Actor On His Birthday

Advertisement

Thank You also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in important roles. Touted to be a romantic entertainer set in 2000, the filming took place through the second wave of the pandemic in May. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film’s music is by S Thaman. The release date of Thank You is yet to be announced.

The first look of Naga Chaitanya as Chinna Bangarraju from the upcoming film Bangarraju was also unveiled on his birthday. Dressed in a printed shirt, jeans and sunglasses, the South star appears in high spirits as he steps out of a house.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film brings Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna Akkineni on screen together after a gap of five years. The father-son duo's last screen outing together was the 2016 film Premam. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi. He next has the Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.