Naga Chaitanya's Thank You Hits 1050 Screens Worldwide

Vikram Kumar directorial Thank You, starring Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna, hit the theatres on Friday. Thank You has been released worldwide on 1050 theatres. The film also features Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

Let’s take a look at the area-wise screens allotted to Thank You.

Nizam — 230 screens

Ceded- 110 screens

Telangana- 310 theatres

In Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh- 650 screens

Countries outside India - 300 theatres

As per the local sources, Thank You started with a business of Rs. 8 crores in Nizam. In ceded, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer earned Rs. 2.5 crore. In states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film has made a profit of Rs.20 crore. In Karnataka and rest of India, the film earned Rs.2.5 crore.

During various interviews, Naga admitted that his character is Mahesh Babu’s jabra fan. Without telling much, he said, “The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas have evolved through this timeline.

“This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline," he concluded.

Fans, after watching Thank You, are commenting about his love for Mahesh Babu. They are admiring the scene wherein Naga Chaitanya climbs atop a huge cut-out of Mahesh Babu.

Thaman S has composed the music, while BVS Ravi was roped in for the screenplay.

Naga Chaitanya’s next, NC22, directed by Venkat Prabhu will be released in December.

