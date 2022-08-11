Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You Now Available On Amazon Prime Video

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most versatile actors in Tollywood. The 35-year-old is known for doing content-driven films. Naga Chaitanya has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and charming personality. The actor’s latest film Thank You has grabbed headlines upon its release last month. The film was released with great fanfare, but couldn’t do well at the box office. The romantic drama got average reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Now, Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You has been released on Amazon Prime Video in India. The OTT platform has announced on Twitter that Thank You will be available to stream from August 11. “They are here to drown you into a pleasant sea of wholesomeness with a very distinct storyline Thank You on Prime, August 11," read Amazon Prime Video’s tweet.

Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar and it stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role, alongside Naga Chaitanya.

The feel-good romantic drama also features Malavika Nair and Avika Gor in pivotal roles. It boasts of an engrossing premise that revolves around a young and wealthy businessman who is compelled to pause and reflect upon his life after encountering a life-changing incident.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya’s debut Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha has finally hit the theatres today. The Advait Chandan directorial stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role.

