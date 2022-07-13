Naga Chaitanya's Thank You Trailer Receives Nearly 6 Million Views

The trailer of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu film Thank You is getting a good response from the viewers. The trailer has already received nearly 6 million views on YouTube within less than 24 hours of its release.

The trailer was released at a grand event in Hyderabad on July 12. The trailer of the Vikram K Kumar directorial has created a buzz and now, Naga Chaitanya’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

The movie has been slated for a theatrical release on July 22. The makers are now busy in completing the post-production work.

The two-minute trailer gives a clear glimpse into three different shades of Naga Chaitanya’s character, each reflecting a different stage of life. The trailer is set on the journey of a successful man, who looks back at his life with gratitude and wants to thank everyone for making him who he is.

As the pre-release promotion activities for the movie have already begun, the team so far has released two songs from the romantic drama. The track Maaro Maaro has been crooned by Deepu and Prudhvi Chandra. It also has rap by MaaHaa. Viswa and Kittu Visapragada have penned the lyrics.

The second track Ento Enteynto has been composed by S Thaman. The melodious number is picturised on Naga Chaitanya and Malavika Nair.

With Naga Chaitanya playing the male lead, the film also features three actresses- Avika Gor, Malavika Nair and Raashii Khanna. Additionally, it also has Prakash Raj in a pivotal role.

BVS Ravi has written the story of the film while cinematography has been handled by PC Sreeram. Dil Raju and Shirish have bankrolled this project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

After the success of Manam, the romantic drama marks the second collaboration between the actor-director duo.

On the work front, besides Thank You, Chaitanya is also awaiting the release of his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha, which is headlined by Aamir Khan. In addition, he also has his maiden web series Dootha and an untitled film with Venkat Prabhu.

