Naga Chaitanya's Viral Comment on Not Doing Roles That Would 'Embarrass' Family Targeted at Samantha?

Since the joint announcement of his separation from Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya has been maintaining a dignified silence on the matter. While Samantha has spoken about her split on several occasions, Chaitanya has chosen to remain quiet publicly.

Their separation led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot have been said and written about it.

Now, fans are sharing a video of Naga Chaitanya in which he can be seen replying to a question during an interview about his choice of roles. “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members," he said in the interview. Fans are now speculating if Chaitanya decided to end his marriage because of the bold roles that Samantha had been taking up lately.

Meanwhile, talking about the various speculations and the unwarranted attention to her personal life, Samantha recently told ETimes, “I think I am done speaking about it. It was important to speak about it and I have addressed it but I don’t think it is necessary to keep on repeating that, again and again."

Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Samantha opened about her divorce and said, “It’s ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you’re going through something half the work is done… I know I’m still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong… Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was."

