Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju To Premiere on Zee5 On This Date

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju, which hit the theatres on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranthi, has sealed its post-theatrical OTT date. The father-son duo-starrer will be released on Zee5 on February 18.

With the third wave of Covid-19 still very much here, numerous Akkineni fans were keen on knowing when Bangarraju will premiere digitally. According to reports, Zee5 has paid a huge amount for the film’s digital rights. The announcement of the release date was made by Zee5 Telugu’s Twitter handle.

Starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya as a grandfather and grandson, respectively, the comedy-fantasy entertainer is produced by Annapurna Studios and ZEE Studios. The supernatural comedy is a sequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana, and it starred Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan, as well as Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. Apart from them, the movie also has Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Praveen and Brahmaji in significant roles.

Bangarraju has performed well in Telugu states as well as worldwide. Before its release, Bangarraju, a complete family entertainer, touched the crowd as it marked the second collaboration of Akkineni’s. After its release, the film received the same amount of love. Till now, the film has earned Rs 39.61 crore. The film crew is overjoyed with the film’s success.

Following Bangarraju, Nagarjuna will be seen in The Ghost as well as Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, while Naga Chaitanya just wrapped the shooting for Thank You with Vikram K Kumar. He will also mark his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha.

