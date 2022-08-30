Nagarjuna Akkineni Thanks Fans For Their Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

National Award-winning actor Nagarjuna Akkineni turned 63 on August 29. On his 63rd birthday, several celebrities from the film fraternity, along with hundreds and thousands of fans, extended their heartfelt wishes to Nagarjuna on social media. Consequently, the Wild Dog star shared a special video on Twitter to thank his well-wishers for showering him with their love and blessings.

In the video, Nagarjuna is heard saying, as translated by the Times of India, “I’ve been receiving a lot of phone calls and messages on social media since this morning. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings." He also added, “I’ve had three amazing events this September, October - Bigg Boss, Brahmastra and The Ghost. I promise you I’m going to entertain you."

Along with sharing the video on Twitter, Nagarjuna captioned his tweet writing, “Overwhelmed."

Take a look:

In another tweet, the veteran actor wrote, “Thank you all my fellow colleagues, technicians and friends for all the wishes and blessings today …overwhelmed!!"

Meanwhile, Amala Akkineni gave fans a sneak peek into her husband Nagarjuna’s intimate birthday party with family. She shared a lovely photo of herself and Nagarjuna with their son Akhil Akkineni on Instagram. In the picture, the trio is seen grinning ear to ear as they posed for the lens to celebrate Nagarjuna’s 63rd birthday at home.

Amala also penned a sweet note for her beloved husband on his special day. She wrote, “A special day ends with a special moment - Happy birthday to my darling husband. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and blessings on our special day."

Check out Amala Akkineni’s Instagram post below:

On the career front, Nagarjuna Akkineni is geared up for the release of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to hit the big screen on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will also be seen playing the lead role in Praveen Sattaru’s upcoming action thriller, The Godfather. The Telugu film is slated for a theatrical release on October 5.

