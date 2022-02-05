Home » News » Movies » Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju Going Strong, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju Going Strong, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

Bangarraju earned Rs 9.06 crore on the first day of its release and it earned Rs 8 lakh on the 21st day of its release.
The film has earned Rs 1.8 crore in Karnataka and the rest states of India where it was released.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 05, 2022, 15:19 IST

Bangarraju, starring Nagarjuna and his Naga Chaitanya, continues to run successfully in theatres even three weeks after its release. The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala has collected Rs 38.22 crore shares (Rs 64.25 crore gross) at the worldwide box office in its three weeks of release. Bangarraju has turned out to second success together for Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, after Manam.

>Here is the area wise break up of Bangarraju movie:

Nizam: Rs 8.31 crore

Ceeded: Rs 6.88 crore

UA: Rs 5.23 crore

East: Rs 4.15 crore

West: Rs 2.9 crore

Guntur: Rs 3.45 crore

Krishna: Rs 2.25 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.75 crore

Collection of Bangarraju in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 34.92 crore shares (Rs 56.88 crore gross). The film has earned Rs 1.8 crore in Karnataka and the rest states of India where it was released. Overseas collection of the film stands at Rs 1.5 crore. The total worldwide collection of Bangarraju is Rs 38.22 crore (Rs 64.25 crore gross).

The gross collection of the film is the total income earned from theaters which can be calculated as the number of tickets sold multiplied by the ticket price. Distributor share is the remaining amount after giving shares to multiplex and single screen owners.

The makers had celebrated its success by hosting a grand event at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Bangarraju was released on January 14, 2022. It is a supernatural drama that talks about in which two characters Bangarraju and Satyabhama come down to earth from heaven to settle the life of their grandson and to save the treasure of the temple.

first published: February 05, 2022, 15:13 IST