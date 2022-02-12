Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju New Zee5 Trailer Out; Watch

After a successful theatrical run, ‘Bangarraju’ will premiere on ZEE5 from February 18 onwards. The sequel to Nagarjuna’s mega-blockbuster film Soggade Chinni Nayana heralded Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s second collaboration after the Telugu film ‘Manam.’ It continues to run successfully in some theatres; however, the makers have decided to begin streaming the film online.

In light of this, on February 11, the makers of the supernatural-comedy flick have shared a new trailer. The announcement of the same was made by the makers via Twitter. The caption read, “Bangarraju Ni Theatres lo Miss Ayyara? Em Parldhu. Watch it on 18th February only on Zee5 Telugu.

As per the description of the trailer on the OTT platform, “Chinna Bangarraju is a happy-go-lucky guy who takes life as it comes. But, when his personal life turns complicated, his grandfather decides to set things right."

The trailer video features actress Ramya Krishnan as Nagarjuna’s wife and Krithi Shetty as Naga Chaitanya’s love interest. The song sequences in Bangarraju features other actors Fariah Abdulla and Daksha.

Annapurna Studios and ZEE5 have a long history of working together. Annapurna Studios recently bankrolled the ZEE5 Original series, Loser 2. The post-theatrical releases ‘Hello,’ featuring Akhil Akkineni, and Rarandoi Veduka Chuddham, featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles, have also been streamed on the OTT platform. Production for both films was handled by Annapurna Studios.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming film ‘Ghost,’ which was set to begin shooting scenes in Dubai, has been postponed. A few crew members who were scheduled to leave for Dubai recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, forcing the timetable to be rescheduled. The ‘Ghost’ crew members who tested positive are presently quarantined. Under these conditions, the filmmakers had to put the filming on hold for a short period of time.

