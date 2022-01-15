Nagarjuna And Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju Opening Day Collection

The much-awaited film, Bangarraju starring father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya has finally made its way to the theatres on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. And, as expected, the movie has garnered the much-expected attention of fans and critics alike. Reportedly, the movie has collected 11 crores (approx.) on the opening day.

Fans are simply loving the chemistry between Nagarjuna and Krithi Shetty. The plot narrates the tale of Bangarraju and Satyabhama, who have only one desire - to see China Bangarraju, their grandson, settle in life. Kalyan Krishna has directed the movie. The film has been co-written by Satyanand and Kalyan Krishna.

Bangarraju is a sequel to the 2016 supernatural-drama film Soggade Chinni Nayana, which featured Nagarjuna in the lead role.

Reportedly, Bangarraju has collected Rs. 38.15 crore so far.

Here are the first day collections of the film:

Nizam : Rs. 11 crore

Rayalaseema : Rs. 6 crore

Uttarakhand: Rs. 4.05 crore

East: Rs. 2.8 crore

West: Rs. 2.6 crore

Guntur: Rs. 3.20 crore

Krishna: Rs. 2.70 crore

Nellore: 1.45 crore

Telangana + AP: Rs. 33.80 crores

Rest of India + Karnataka: Rs. 2.15 crores

Abroad: Rs. 2.20 Cr

TotalFirst Day Collection: Rs. 38.15 crore

Naga Chaitanya will next feature in Thank You. He also has the Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha in his kitty. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. It is a Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled for an April 14, 2022 release.

Krithi, meanwhile, will be seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam, Icon and Ram Pothineni’s untitled film.

