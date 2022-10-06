Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan’s The Ghost to Release on Netflix?

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan’s The Ghost hit the theatres on October 5. This action-packed thriller film failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. According to trade analysts, the film grossed Rs 3.5 crores on its opening day, which was an absolute shocker for Nagarjuna fans.

While the Telugu film is currently battling it out with Chiranjeevi’s GodFather at the box office, it has been reported that the streaming rights of the Nagarjuna-starrer will be sold to Netflix. Speculations are rife that the producers of The Ghost will officially sign the deal with the popular streaming platform soon. After the film completes its theatrical run, it will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

If media reports are to be believed, The Ghost will premiere on Netflix by the end of November. However, the amount of The Ghost’s streaming rights has not been revealed yet.

The Ghost has been receiving negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Praveen Sattaru directorial had overall Telugu occupancy of 37.49% on Wednesday in all the shows throughout the day. Ahead of its release, The Ghost did a pre-release business of Rs 1.22 crore. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s Go Father minted Rs 38 crores on its first day. The film garnered mixed to positive reactions from the masses.

Written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran in key roles, alongside Nagarjuna. According to reports, Kajal Aggrawal was the maker’s first choice to play the female lead in the film, but she turned down the role due to her pregnancy.

The movie has been jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and the North Star Entertainer. Cinematographer Mukesh, editor Dharmendra Kakarala and composers Bharatt-Saurabh and Mark K Robin formed the technical crew of The Ghost.

