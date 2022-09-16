Nagarjuna Breaks Silence on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's Divorce, Says 'It's Out of Our Lives'

Nagarjuna has spoken out about his son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation. Samantha had also hinted that their separation wasn’t amicable.

Recently, when Nagarjuna was asked how he reacts to everything that’s written about his son’s personal life, he told Pinkvilla, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate."

The Telugu superstar also said now that the relationship is over, “we can’t keep moping about it." He added, “It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life."

Earlier, Samantha’s father revealed that it took him some time to come to terms with the former couple’s decision to split. Joseph Prabhu had first shared a post on Facebook with pictures from the ex couple’s wedding and wrote, “Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore!! So, let’s start a new story and a new chapter (sic)." After the post went viral, he took to the comments section and wrote, “Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings & get bogged down (sic)."

While speaking about the separation earlier this year, Chaitanya told Etimes earlier this year that the now-former couple has moved on. “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that," he said.

