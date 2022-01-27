Nagarjuna Denies Talking About Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's Divorce: 'It's Nonsense'

Nagarjuna slams fake reports claiming he spoke about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. Earlier in the day, a South Indian entertainment published a report claiming that Nagarjuna spoke in length about Samantha and Chaitanya’s split. However, he took to Twitter and issued a clarification.

“The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, according to Bollywood Life, Nagarjuna allegedly gave an interview to IndiaGlitz in which he spoke about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s split. The report quoted him saying that it was Samantha who filed for the divorce since she wanted it. The alleged report claimed that Chaitanya ‘accepted her decision but he was much worried’ about Nagarjuna and the family’s reputation.

“Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don’t know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021’s New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that," the report quoted the actor.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last October. They were married for four years before they announced their split. The estranged couple chose to not delve into the details behind the broken marriage. However, Samantha had slammed rumours of affairs and abortions. She issued a statement on Instagram and said, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.