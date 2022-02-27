Nagarjuna Introduces 17 Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu's First OTT Version Premiere

Nagarjuna has launched Bigg Boss Non-stop, the OTT version of the Telugu reality show, locking 17 contestants in the house. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar throughout the day, every day, starting from February 26. The premiere on Saturday revealed the whole lineup of contestants, with Nagarjuna assuring that two episodes will entertain the audiences every day.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Mumaith Khan, Mahesh Vitta and Ashu Reddy were introduced as the first three contestants of the show. Choreographer Nataraj, who last appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, has also entered as a contestant. Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Ariyana Glory was introduced as the fourth Bigg Boss Non-Stop ‘warrior’.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Akhil Sarthak is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Non-Stop. He entered with a song performance and the host showed him the Bigg Boss Non-stop trophy, asking him to win it this time. Contestant Hamida entered the stage with a shirt that host Nagarjuna had gifted him in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Nagarjuna welcomed Ajay Kathurvar as the first ‘challenger’ on Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Bindu Madhavi also entered BB Non-Stop as a ‘challenger contestant’. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 fame Tejaswi Madivada is back as the next ‘warrior’ contestant of the season. BB Telugu 5 fame Sarayu entered with a zesty performance, while actress-producer Mithraaw Sharma entered as the next ‘challenger’ contestant of the season.

Controversial anchor Shiva wants to show the audience a different side to himself. He too entered Bigg Boss Non-Stop as one of the ‘challengers.’ Mithraaw Sharma, an actor-turned-producer, also entered as a ‘challenger’, so did Shree Rapaka, former sportsman and an actor, social media personality Sravanthi Chokarapu, RJ Chaitu and Anil Rathod.

