Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju's Pre-release Business Will Blow your Mind

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju will hit the theatres on Sankranti that is January 15, but the film’s teasers and lyrical songs are already smashing records on YouTube. The fans can’t wait to see the father-son duo on the big screen.

The teaser of the Kalyan Krishna Kurasala directorial was released on January 1, and it has crossed 5.5 million views and 2.3 lakh likes so far. The film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, while actors Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film, which has been bankrolled by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios.

Sources claim that the film will hit the theatres with a pre-release business of Rs. 25 crores in Telugu states and Rs. 35 crores when it comes to worldwide business.

On January 9, a musical night was also hosted by the makers of Bangarraju. Apart from Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh, various personalities from Tollywood graced the occasion with their presence.

Recently, the lyrical song teaser of Bangaara Bangaara was also released on YouTube. The teaser has garnered more than 1.5 million views in just 24 hours, while over sixty thousand viewers liked the video. The song, sung by Madhu Priya and Anup Rubens, features Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. Bhaskarabhatla has penned lyrics for the song.

As per the reports, Bangarraju’s last shooting schedule was wrapped in December 2021 and it is said to be in its post-production stage now. The film has also completed its censorship process with U/A certification.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha, scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 14.

