Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya To Meet Samantha After Myositis Diagnosis? Here's What We Know

Rumours claim Nagarjuna is planning on meeting Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she was diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune disease. Last week, Samantha left fans in shock after she revealed she has been battling with myositis. Akhil Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s half-brother, was the only member of the Akkineni family to have publicly reacted to her health condition.

However, a report by India Herald has claimed that Nagarjuna wants to meet Samantha in person following her diagnosis. The report mentioned that Nagarjuna has been open about his close bond with Samantha, regardless of her ties with the family. Given the bond, it is claimed that the Telugu superstar could fix a meeting with his former daughter-in-law.

Although the Brahmastra star is planning on visiting Samantha, it is unclear if Naga Chaitanya would be accompanying him. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

On Friday, Samantha returned to Instagram after a prolonged break and revealed that she has been taking treatment for myositis. Sharing a picture from her treatment, Samamtha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

“I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery," she added.

Samantha and Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their split last year. Appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 this year, Samantha confessed that their split was not amicable.

