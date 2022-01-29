Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju Struggling in Nizam Region. Check Collections

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Bangarraju, which hit the theatres on January 14, had a terrific start at the box office. After smashing several records, the Kalyan Krishna directorial, which also starred Krithi Shetty, appears to be struggling in the Nizam area now.

Bangarraju managed to attract the cinephiles on Makar Sankranti when various big-budget films decided to postpone their releases due to the third wave of Covid-19. The father-son duo-starrer has performed well in Andhra Pradesh but not as much in Telangana. Reports say that the film has not even crossed Rs 7 crore in the Nizam area.

The footfall for Bangarraju was very less despite holidays. The Twitter handle of T2BLive.COM has shared the earnings of the film in the Nizam region.

On the 14th day in Telugu states, the film earned just about Rs 26 lakh, while the overseas and rest of India earnings stood at Rs 28 lakh.

As per T2BLive.COM, the film needs to earn 2.02Cr for break-even. The tweet reads, “Bangarraju Box Office Status: 1st Week WW Share: 33.45Cr, 2nd Week WW Share:

3.53Cr. Total: 36.98Cr"

Bangarraju had a pre-release business of Rs 38.15 crore, and now it needs another Rs 2 crore to be in the safe zone. The film has made profits in AP, but in Nizam, it is far from the break-even point.

Naga Chaitanya has managed to impress the audience with his acting in the film. The actor is currently busy shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha, scheduled to be released in April 2022.

