Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju to Have World TV Premiere on This Date, Channel

Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju has its world television premiere date. As per the latest, the multi-starrer will premiere on Zee TV on March 27. Released in theatres on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranthi, the film performed well at the box office.

Starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya as grandfather and grandson, respectively. The film garnered a good response on the OTT platform Zee5 as well. Reports suggest that Zee5 paid a whopping amount for the film’s digital rights.

The comedy-fantasy entertainer is backed by Annapurna Studios and ZEE Studios. If you are unversed, the supernatural comedy is a sequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana, which was headlined by Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan.

Advertisement

Bangarraju stars Nagarjuna opposite Ramya Krishnan, as well as Naga Chaitanya along with Krithi Shetty. Apart from them, the movie also features Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Praveen, and Brahmaji in prominent roles.

Bangarraju has performed well in Telugu states as well as worldwide. Before its release, Bangarraju, a complete family entertainer, touched the crowd as it marked the second collaboration of Akkineni’s. After its release, the film received the same amount of love. Till now, the film has earned Rs 39.61 crore. The film crew is overjoyed with the film’s success.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be seen in The Ghost as well as Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, while Naga Chaitanya has wrapped the shooting for his new upcoming film Thank You with Vikram K Kumar. In addition, the actor is all set to mark his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the upcoming film titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.