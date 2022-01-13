Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju To Headline Sankranthi Celebrations on Zee Telugu

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju is all set to release on January 14. The teaser of the film has received an overwhelming response. As viewers wait for the much-anticipated film of the father-son duo, Nagarjuna tweeted a promo of Sankranthi celebrations with Bangarraju on Zee Telugu.

Nagarjuna wrote in the caption that viewers should not miss #BangarrajuthoSankranthiSambaralu hosted by Zee TV Telugu in God’s own country Kerala. The episode will be aired on Friday, January 14. The father-son duo looks dapper while Krithi Shetty looks her charming best in a yellow saree. The promo has received an equally exhilarating response.

The much-anticipated film will hit the theatres with a pre-release business of Rs 25 crore in Telugu states. When it comes to world business, the film went even further to collect Rs 35 crore. Makers of Bangarraju hosted a musical night on January 9.

Apart from the star cast, various personalities from Tollywood graced the occasion with their presence. The lyrical song teaser of the film has garnered more than 2.5 million views since its release. Naga Chaitanya and Krithi’s on-screen chemistry looks fabulous. The foot-tapping song is enough to generate a wave of excitement for the film among the audience.

The last shooting schedule of this film was wrapped in December 2021. It has completed the censorship process by U/A certification and is in the post-production stage.

The film narrates the story of Bangarraju and Satyabhama who wish to see their grandson China Bangarraju settled in his life. They also want to save the treasure of the temple. The film has been written and directed by Kalyan Krishna.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Thank You next. Krithi will be seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam, Icon and Ram Pothineni’s untitled film.

