Nandamuri Balakrishna sparked a controversy when he was attending the success meet event of his film Veera Simha Reddy where he had spoken about the late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He had said, as translated by Hindustan Times, “My father Sr NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao (referring to SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others". Many social media users did not like the use of the word ‘Thokkineni’ while he was referring to Akkineni Nageswara. Following this controversy, the Akkineni family had issued statements coming from both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni respectively. However, Nagarjuna has maintained his silence. Amid this row, an old video of Nagarjuna has appeared where he had expressed his thoughts on how reports about his family affect him.

The throwback video that has been doing the rounds across social media finds its origin in 2022 promotional interviews for Naga Chaitanya’s film Bangarraju. The actor had shared, “The only thing that bothers me is when they write anything about my family. That is the only thing. They writing about me is also okay. I always think unless there is fruit in the tree, they don’t throw stones… right? That’s exactly my father… there’s a Telugu saying to it which I follow. There are something they write nasty about the family and personally create things (sic)".

Earlier, in response to Balakrishnan’s “Akkineni, Thokkineni" statement, Naga Chaitanya had penned his statement, “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and S.V Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves." Akhil Akkineni, too, had taken to his social media handle to share the same sentiments.

For the uninitiated, Nagarjuna and Balakrishna have been speculated to share a not-so-amicable relationship. In the public eyes, the two of them have hardly worked together or attended a public event in each other’s presence. While Nagarjuna had clarified five years ago that there is no bad blood between him and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the latter’s statement has come as a shock for the Telegu film fraternity.

