Nagarjuna Slams 'Interview' On Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Divorce; Shilpa Shetty Campaigns For Shamita Shetty

Nagarjuna slams a fake report claiming he spoke about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. A South Indian entertainment published a report claiming that Nagarjuna spoke in length about Samantha and Chaitanya’s split. However, Nagarjuna clarified that the statements are false. “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news," he tweeted.

Disha Patani shared a new picture from what appears to be her recent trip to the Maldives. The actress slipped into a brown bikini and posed for the camera. Disha opted for minimal make-up and accessorised her look with gold mini hoops along with a matching gold chain. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Disha added a cute red crab emoticon to the caption.

Mouni Roy married her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Kerala and Bengali-style weddings in Goa on Thursday. Several pictures of the happily married couple from both ceremonies surfaced online. While Mouni opted for a traditional red and white Garad Bengali sari with a golden border for the Malayalee-style wedding, she opted for a red Sabyasachi lehenga for the Bengali ceremony. Mouni shared the pictures from the wedding and received love from many, including Kangana Ranaut.

Shilpa Shetty requested fans to vote for her sister Shamita Shetty at the Bigg Boss 15 finale. In the video shared on Instagram, she said she knows Shamita would never ask anything for herself so she has stepped forward. She congratulated the finalists and added that though she thinks everyone deserves to win, she is rooting for Shamita as she has the “qualities of a winner". Shilpa called Shamita strong, dignified and a person of integrity who is beautiful not only from the outside but also inside. Shamita is competing against Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai for the trophy.

Ananya Panday was trolled for her latest outfit that she wore for recent Gehraiyaan promotions. The actress turned up in a red mini dress but nearly suffering an oops moment. The moment went viral. The clip showed her adjusting her mini dress while walking down a few stairs at a five-star hotel. One user sarcastically wrote, “Such a great struggle to manage these shorts. Big salute for your struggle." Another one said, “She’s clearly uncomfortable in that dress."

