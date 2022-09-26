Nagarjuna-Starrer The Ghost Gets Censor Board Certification; Know More

After impressing the audience with a suave and meaty role in the highly successful film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Akkineni Nagarjuna will soon be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film The Ghost. Although the movie’s production had been delayed since its announcement, The Ghost is all set to finally hit the big screen on October 5, coinciding with Dussehra. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, this Nagarjuna-starrer is an action thriller, which also stars Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag, among others.

Ten days before its release date, the film has finally completed its censor certification. It has reportedly received a U/A certification from the CBFC due to the violence in the film. According to the censor board, the film contains some blood and gore as the protagonist, played by Nagarjuna, wields a sword in the movie, cutting his way through the antagonists. According to reports, some of the extended graphic shots in the film have been trimmed out. An underwater lip-lock sequence between Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan is also said to be blurred. As a result, the censor board has decided to grant a U/A certification to the film.

The pre-release event of the film was held on September 25 at STBC Grounds, Kurnool, with Naga Chaitanya and Akhil as the chief guests. Nagarjuna reminisced about the anticipation he felt when he was awaiting the release of his cult film Siva and drew parallels with it since it was also released on October 5. According to him, director Praveen Sattaru has done a great job of adding both drama and action to The Ghost, balancing them with finesse so that the end product is enjoyable. He also wished his friend Megastar Chiranjeevi all the best for his upcoming film Godfather, which also releases on the same day, and hoped that both the films perform exceptionally well at the box office.

