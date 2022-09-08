Nagarjuna to Contest on YSRCP Ticket in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls in 2024: Report

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is likely to contest the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections in 2024, reports suggest. The South star may contest on a YSRCP ticket. YSRCP chief YS Jaggan Mohan Reddy, who is also the sitting chief minister of the state, and Nagarjuna are close friends. Sources also suggest Nagarjuna could contest from Vijayawada. If indeed this happens, Nagarjuna will become a part of the long list of celebs who have tried their luck in politics.

Nagarjuna will become the first member of the Akkineni family to enter politics. His family in the past had close relations with political parties but none joined any party. Hence, speculation is rife that Nagarjuna may keep up the tradition. However, no official word has been circulated from Nagarjuna or YSRCP yet.

Social media buffs, however, have a lot to say. A user wrote that Vijayawada is a tough and historical constituency. The user cited that earlier Chiranjeevi and senior producer Ashwin Dutt tried their luck from Vijayawada but they returned empty-handed. Hence, there is no way Nagarjuna can win from this constituency, the user said.

On the work front, Nagarjuna is a part of a big-budget Ayan Mukerjee film Brahmastra, which will be released on September 9. The film is jointly produced by Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza. Nagarjuna will essay the role of Anish in the part one of Brahmastra.

Apart from Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will appear in The Ghost directed by Praveen Sattaru. It will be an action-entertainer film starring Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, and Sonal Chauhan. The Ghost is jointly produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

