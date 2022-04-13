Nagarjuna to Prabhas, Actors Who Have Played or Will Play Secret Agents in Films

Beast starring Vijay hit the theatres on Wednesday, and the Tamil actor is playing an ex-Raw agent in the film, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Vijay, numerous other actors from Kollywood and Tollywood have also played the characters of intelligence officers. Not just that, many will also be playing secret agents in their upcoming films.

Agent

Akhil Akkineni will be seen enacting the role of a secret agent in this film.

The Ghost

Advertisement

Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen acting as a RAW officer in this film. The actor has been spotted performing high octane action sequences in Dubai deserts for this film.

Devil

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be seen enacting the role of a British secret agent. This agent has been entrusted with the task of solving a dark mystery.

Prabhas - Nag Ashwin Movie

Prabhas will be seen enacting the role of a secret agent in this yet to be titled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also be seen in this film.

Chanakya

Actor Gopichand was seen playing a spy in this film. Gopichand’s acting was convincing but the film failed to impress the audience.

Goodachari

Adivi Sesh enacted the role of a young NSA agent in this film. Adivi had himself penned the story and screenplay for this film.

Vishwaroopam

Kamal Haasan enacted the role of a soldier turned spy in this film. The film was a humongous success but its sequel failed to create the same magic. The film was also directed by Kamal Haasan.

Spyder

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu played the role of an intelligence officer in this film, written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Paisa Vasool

Nandamuri Balakrishna played the role of a RAW agent in this film. The film failed to entertain the audience but Nandamuri Balakrishna’s acting was appreciated.

Sakthi

N.T.Rama Rao Jr played a secret agent in this film. While the film failed to impress the audience, N.T. Rama Rao Jr’s acting was appreciated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.