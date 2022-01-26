Nagarjuna Was First Person to Know About Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's Affair: 'I've Known All Along'

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021. Since then several news reports claiming various alleged reasons behind their separation have emerged online. Several throwback interviews and old videos of ChaySam have also been doing the rounds on the internet.

More recently, an old interview of Chaitanya speaking about his relationship with Samantha surfaced online. The former couple had begun dating in 2016. Chaitanya had said that his father, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, was the first person who got to know about his secret relationship with Samantha. The actor, as per a report in Pinkvilla, said in an interview to Indian Express, “The first person that I told was my father. The minute he heard the news, he looked at me and said, ‘You’re telling me this now but I’ve known all along."

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Naga Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with Samantha’s decision to take on bold roles. In fact, some unconfirmed reports claimed that it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his father Nagarjuna Akkineni who was not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the father-son actor duo was asked about how they react to negative news reports written about them in the wake of Chaitanya’s split from Samantha. “The only thing that bothers me is when they write something about my family," Nagarjuna said, adding, “That is the only thing. They write about me, that’s also okay. I always think, unless there’s fruit in the tree, they won’t throw stones. There’s a Telugu saying that I follow. It’s okay, there’s no big deal. But when they write something nasty about the family, personally create things, especially these days the YouTube channels…"

