Nagarjuna 'Worried' For Chaitanya After Samantha Split; Emilia Blamed For Jason Momoa's Broken Marriage

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna says that he was “very worried" for his son Naga Chaitanya after the latter and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce. Speaking to Subhash K Jha for Firstpost, Nagarjuna said, “I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him."

Read more: Nagarjuna Was ‘Very Worried’ Post-Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce from Samantha But He Is ‘Proud of How…’

Advertisement

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet have announced that they are ending their marriage of five years. The former couple released a joint statement. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our Family news, that we are parting ways in marriage," an excerpt of their post read. While they did not divulge the reason behind their split, fans blamed Jason’s Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke for it.

Here’s Why: Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ends Marriage With Lisa Bonet; Fans Blame Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke

Gauahar Khan got angry after she noticed a few photographers accidentally pushed down a couple of mannequins in an attempt to take her picture. On Thursday evening, the paparazzi were trying to take her pictures in a narrow space in Mumbai and accidentally mannequins down in the process. Gauahar was seen expressing her disappointment.

Watch the video here: Angry Gauahar Khan Pulls Up Paparazzi For Breaking A Mannequin While Photographing Her. Watch

Advertisement

Umar Riaz has created history by being the most trended Bigg Boss contestant ever. He was mentioned in over 17 million tweets. Before Umar Riaz, several other Bigg Boss contestants including late Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin had held records for being the most trended Bigg Boss contestants.

Read more: Umar Riaz Is Most Trended Bigg Boss Contestant With Over 17 Mn Tweets, Beats Rubina, Sidharth, Shehnaaz

Advertisement

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which he gave a peek into his water yoga activity. He was joined by Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast herself. Rajiv and Shilpa were seen finding their balance on one foot when Shilpa suddenly pushed him into the pool.

Watch video here: Shilpa Shetty Pushes Rajiv Adatia Into The Pool During Water Yoga, Calls The Prank ‘Priceless’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.