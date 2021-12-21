Nagarjuna's Lime Yellow Shirt, Which He Wore on Bigg Boss Telugu, Costs a Whopping...

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu concluded recently, and Akkineni Nagarjuna was lauded for his excellent job as the host of the show. However, another thing that became a hot topic was a shirt the actor wore recently while hosting the reality show.

In a recent episode, Nagarjuna was seen wearing a lime yellow shirt, which has become the talk of the tow for no other reason but its price.

Media reports claim that the 62-year-old’s shirt comes at a whopping price. Nagarjuna was wearing an Etro Paisley silk shirt last weekend, and its cost, as claimed by many on social media, is $310, roughly Rs 23000.

Advertisement

While many were in awe of the superstar, some criticised him for opting for such an expensive piece of cloth.

On the work front, Nagarjuna is busy shooting for his next, Bangaaraju, scheduled to be released in January 2022. The Kalyan Krishna directorial also stars his son Naga Chaitanya.

As far as Bigg Boss Telugu is concerned, VJ Sunny won the fifth season and walked home with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, a flat worth Rs 25 lakh, and a car. Shanmukh Jaswanth was the runner-up for the season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.