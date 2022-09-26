Nagarjuna's Upcoming Action Thriller The Ghost Set to Release in Hindi and Tamil

Nagarjuna won the movie buffs over with his brilliant cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Welding the power of Nandiastra, the South superstar became the highlight of the fantasy drama along with Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Now the actor is gearing up to feature in a Praveen Sattaru directorial The Ghost in which he would be seen as an Interpol officer. Considering the pan-India appeal of southern films, along with Telugu, the makers would also be releasing the film in Hindi and Tamil.

According to the source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, “The producers are already in discussion of an exciting idea to release The Ghost in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Maybe a week after the Telugu version. The discussions have already started, and the logistics are being worked upon as the makers are planning to release Kannada and Malayalam versions together as well. You will hear an official announcement soon."

Advertisement

Touted to be an intense action thriller perfectly embellished with an all-round mass factor, actors like Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran have been roped in to play prominent roles. Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan would be the leading female actor opposite Nagarjuna. On the technical front, Mukesh G would be handling the cinematography while Brahma Kadali would be supervising the art direction.

Recently, the makers teased a promo titled Killing Machine which showcased an adept, meticulously trained and extremely lethal agent who is seething with anger. He goes on to become an unstoppable Killing Machine. Nagarjuna oozes swag in the high-octane promo. The Ghost-Killing Machine depicts the depth of his rage and the extent of his fury.

The Ghost is slated for a theatrical release on October 5 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here