Nagendra Babu on Chiranjeevi Being Called Tollywood Biggie

Actor Nagendra Babu has opened up about his superstar brother Chiranjeevi. He said that Chiranjeevi is someone who would not hesitate to come forward in case any problem arises. The comment came after social media users and TV shows had been speculating lately about who would be the big player in the Telugu film industry. Nagababu further said that the Telugu industry is not at all big considering the size of other film industries like Tamil, Kannada, and Bollywood.

Nagababu said that all the buzz about the bigwig of the industry is something created on social media platforms and YouTube channels.

Nagabau also spoke about the recent ticket pricing controversy in Andhra Pradesh, where the state government had slashed the prices leaving the filmmakers and distributors in shock. Nagababu recalled that in the past director Dasari Narayana Rao had always tried to solve problems arising in the Telugu film industry. However, he also admitted that there were many problems that could not be solved in Tollywood.

Talking about Chiranjeevi, Nagababu emphasized that maturity is something that cannot be given to someone but rather it comes with experience. He recalled that Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had invited Chiranjeevi to discuss the issues pertaining to the ticket pricing and that Chiranjeevi duly discussed the problems with him.

Further, Nagababu assured fans that Chiranjeevi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 is doing good now will be fit and fine.

Earlier this month, Chiranjeevi had reacted after being called the industry bigwig. As reported by Telugu 360, Chiranjeevi spoke at a charitable event that he did not want to be tagged as the industry great or bigwig but asserted that he will always extend support to the film workers whenever required. The megastar had also said that he will not involve in settling matters between two parties or two individuals but will help the Tollywood people in dealing with financial hurdles.

