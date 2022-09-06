Nagesh Kukunoor Making Series Based on Assassination of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s untimely assassination stirred the whole of India in 1991. The same has been chronicled in films like Madras Cafe, Mission 90 Days Kuttrapathirikai. Now, production house Applause Entertainment is ready to churn a crime series set in the backdrop of the gruesome incident. The same would be a visual adaptation of writer Anirudhya Mitra’s recently launched book - ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’.

Touted to be an investigation drama that would follow CBI’s special investigation team’s effort to unearth the perpetrators, famed director Nagesh Kuknoor has been roped in to bring Anirudhya Mitra’s story to life who was a former journalist and who played a key role in breaking several exclusive stories during the time period.

According to Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, “Driven and guided by our values of being ambitious, audacious and disruptive, we believe the adaptation of Anirudhya Mitra’s book certainly makes for a compelling story to tell. Most are aware of this incident through the medium of news and will now get a dramatized insider view of the largest manhunt in Indian history. We are pleased to once again collaborate with director Nagesh Kukunoor to bring this gut-wrenching story to a contemporary audience."

Director Nagesh Kuknoor, whose recent City Of Dreams was hailed by critics and audiences alike, is extremely excited to work on the project. He stated, “I look forward to taking on this gritty and thrilling piece of storytelling, adapted from Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’. It has always been an enriching and creatively satisfying experience collaborating with Applause Entertainment and excited to see how this one unfolds."

Author Anirudhya Mitra quipped, “With Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’ I’ve tried to provide the most definitive account of the biggest manhunt launched in India. The audio-visual format enables the story’s numerous facets and layers to be presented in a more nuanced and engrossing manner. With Applause Entertainment’s reputation for passionate storytelling and Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial; expertise, I’m confident that an exciting series lies ahead of us."

The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, occurred as a result of a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, India on 21 May 1991. At least 14 others were killed. It was carried out by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam (also known as Kalaivani Rajaratnam or Dhanu), a member of the Sri Lankan Tamil separatist organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

